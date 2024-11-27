True Vision MN LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

True Vision MN LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 1.3% of True Vision MN LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,833,000 after buying an additional 2,003,672 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2,466.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,562,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,243,000 after buying an additional 1,502,002 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 109.7% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,412,000 after buying an additional 746,840 shares during the period. Bricktown Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,244.7% in the third quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC now owns 768,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,763,000 after acquiring an additional 711,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 969,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,436,000 after acquiring an additional 326,867 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.09. The stock had a trading volume of 97,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average is $61.91. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

