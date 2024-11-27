Truvestments Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.63.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

