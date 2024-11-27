Truvestments Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,227 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day moving average is $85.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $71.37 and a one year high of $96.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

