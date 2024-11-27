TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Insider Jeff Jankowsky Sells 5,000 Shares

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Jankowsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $121,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,264.79. This trade represents a 8.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTMI traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $24.14. 307,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,352. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.74. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 67.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 202.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 3,220.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $25.50 to $27.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

