Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 1632452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.20.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações Trading Down 6.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 8.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,764,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 293,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 898,600 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the second quarter valued at about $5,887,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 332.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,429,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 27.3% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 441,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 94,761 shares during the period. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.