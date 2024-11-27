UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $603.00 to $655.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s current price.

UNH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target (down previously from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.26.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $608.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $560.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $583.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.65. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 152.4% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 671.4% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

