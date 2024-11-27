Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $352.88 and last traded at $352.26, with a volume of 14684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $342.09.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

In related news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.78, for a total transaction of $338,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,414.32. The trade was a 10.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,000 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $5,380,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,968,950.40. This trade represents a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,977 shares of company stock valued at $6,971,695. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 117.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

