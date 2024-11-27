Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,520 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 136.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $697,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $837,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $134.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.37 and a fifty-two week high of $134.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.41.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

