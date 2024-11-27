Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $276.49 and last traded at $276.49, with a volume of 26297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $274.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VV. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

