Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 945,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $224,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,347,000 after buying an additional 22,353 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 38,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $260.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $191.49 and a 1-year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

