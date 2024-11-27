Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 44,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 26,984 shares.The stock last traded at $123.55 and had previously closed at $122.15.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $255,000.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

