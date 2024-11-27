Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Trimmed by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.16. 217,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,302. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $141.47 and a 52 week high of $182.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.36. The company has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

