Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 218.0% from the October 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Vast Renewables Stock Up 21.3 %

Shares of VSTEW stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,310. Vast Renewables has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.

Vast Renewables Limited is a construction company in the Construction Materials industry.

