Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Great Point Partners LLC

Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Viridian Therapeutics makes up 5.0% of Great Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Great Point Partners LLC owned 1.17% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $17,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 14.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 22.4% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 15.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Thomas W. Beetham bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.41 per share, for a total transaction of $117,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,460. This trade represents a 500.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,445,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,608,993.75. This trade represents a 86.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,626,400 shares of company stock valued at $30,616,312 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance
Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $27.20.
Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85,127.16% and a negative return on equity of 70.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Viridian Therapeutics Profile
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.
