Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 252,454 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 665,413 shares.The stock last traded at $54.83 and had previously closed at $53.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Vista Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Energy

The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average is $47.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,933,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,435,000 after purchasing an additional 43,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vista Energy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vista Energy by 53.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 35,342 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 204.1% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 13.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

