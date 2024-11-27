Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.09% of Vital Farms worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,801,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,895,000 after buying an additional 152,743 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the first quarter worth $210,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vital Farms by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VITL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Vital Farms Stock Up 0.8 %

VITL stock opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $48.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vital Farms

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $1,789,245.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,531,574.43. The trade was a 7.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $938,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,194,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,243,832.93. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

