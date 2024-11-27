Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Up 3,052.4% in November

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,600 shares, an increase of 3,052.4% from the October 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,248,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Vivos Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RDGL traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 296,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,901. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15. Vivos has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.26.
Vivos Company Profile
