Vp plc (LON:VP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11.50

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

VP traded up GBX 15 ($0.19) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 585 ($7.35). 5,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 611.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 653.81. VP has a 52-week low of GBX 460 ($5.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 745 ($9.37). The company has a market cap of £230.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,500.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.94) price objective on shares of VP in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

