Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW) Short Interest Down 91.1% in November

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the October 31st total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wag! Group Price Performance

PETWW remained flat at $0.02 on Wednesday. 1,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,528. Wag! Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

