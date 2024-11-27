Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW) Short Interest Down 91.1% in November

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the October 31st total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wag! Group Price Performance
PETWW remained flat at $0.02 on Wednesday. 1,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,528. Wag! Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.
About Wag! Group
