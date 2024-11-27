Warren B. Kanders Sells 50,000 Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Stock

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $1,677,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,682,211 shares in the company, valued at $391,938,179.05. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cadre Trading Down 0.3 %

Cadre stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Cadre had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $109.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Cadre in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,155,000 after buying an additional 76,750 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cadre by 335.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 41,139 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Cadre by 16.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadre by 87.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 738,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,012,000 after acquiring an additional 344,483 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Cadre from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

