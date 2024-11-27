Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 51.2% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WIW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,535. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

