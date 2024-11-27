Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 31st

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 25th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 51.2% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

