Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 29th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0608 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:WCP traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,855,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,984. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.28. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCP. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary-Jo Case bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.44 per share, with a total value of C$52,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $261,300. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

