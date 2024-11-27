Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.88 and last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 20436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Whitestone REIT Stock Up 0.3 %

Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $753.67 million, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.95%.

Insider Activity at Whitestone REIT

In related news, Director Julia Bruns Buthman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $64,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $105,128.07. This represents a 161.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

