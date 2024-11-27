Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,410 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 84.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,020,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,085,000 after buying an additional 467,407 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 659.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 531,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,309,000 after buying an additional 461,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 98.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,103,000 after buying an additional 413,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 536.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,345,000 after acquiring an additional 323,400 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $5,219,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,309,848.44. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of WSM opened at $174.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.76. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.87 and a 12 month high of $181.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.01.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.