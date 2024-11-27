WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJSGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 1,266.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. WBI Investments LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 10.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $673,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:DXJS traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.94. 5,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,961. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.78. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $35.64.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

