Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in November

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Wizz Air stock remained flat at $4.55 during midday trading on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wizz Air to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded Wizz Air to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wizz Air to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

