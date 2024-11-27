WorthPointe LLC Sells 3,649 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

WorthPointe LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 33,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 101.9% in the first quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 59,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,417,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $240.62 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $177.20 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.85.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

