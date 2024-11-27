X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Shares Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.26 and last traded at $21.26. Approximately 107,097 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 70,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $703.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

