XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP) Short Interest Update

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,700 shares, a growth of 332.8% from the October 31st total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 672,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

XBP Europe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XBP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,270. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. XBP Europe has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $47.40.

About XBP Europe

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries.

