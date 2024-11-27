XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP) Short Interest Update

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,700 shares, a growth of 332.8% from the October 31st total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 672,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
XBP Europe Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:XBP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,270. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. XBP Europe has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $47.40.
About XBP Europe
