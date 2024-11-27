Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $11,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 172.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up previously from $379.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.18.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $402.45 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $227.65 and a 12 month high of $405.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $701,238.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,738.33. This represents a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

