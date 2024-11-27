Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZIONP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on December 15th

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.362 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has raised its dividend by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock remained flat at $23.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,669. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

