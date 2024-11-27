Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Short Interest Update

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ZLIOY stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $8.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38.

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: New Digital, New Materials, and New Energy.

