Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Short Interest Update

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of ZLIOY stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $8.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38.
About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology
