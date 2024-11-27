ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.03.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
