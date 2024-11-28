14,376 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 5,278 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $350,300.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,490.33. The trade was a 7.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.8 %

BMRN stock opened at $65.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.10. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $99.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.23). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

