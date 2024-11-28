1,840 Shares in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Acquired by Hyperion Capital Advisors LP

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MATX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Matson by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,204 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 8.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth $71,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 58.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 2.9% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,028,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,546,006.49. This represents a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Lee Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $135,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,776.16. The trade was a 9.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,960. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MATX. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Matson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Matson Stock Performance

NYSE MATX opened at $153.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.75 and a 12-month high of $169.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $962.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.73 million. Matson had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

