1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the October 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
1933 Industries Stock Up 10.0 %
1933 Industries stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 177,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,715. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. 1933 Industries has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
About 1933 Industries
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 1933 Industries
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- What is a support level?
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for 1933 Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1933 Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.