1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the October 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

1933 Industries Stock Up 10.0 %

1933 Industries stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 177,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,715. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. 1933 Industries has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

About 1933 Industries

1933 Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation and production of cannabis products in the United States. It operates in three segments: the Medical Segment, the Recreational Segment, and the CBD-Infused Products Segment. The company produces, packages, and markets cannabidiol (CBD)-infused products, including tinctures, vape pens and cartridges, lotions, pain creams, gummies, and capsules under the Canna Hemp and Canna Hemp X brand names.

