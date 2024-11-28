20,082 Shares in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Envista by 69.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Envista by 97.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Envista by 69.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Envista by 50.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Stock Performance

Shares of NVST stock opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $25.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.34 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 53.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Envista from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Envista

Envista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

