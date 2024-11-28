2,496 Shares in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 25,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 28,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.25%.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

