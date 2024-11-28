3,727,037 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Bought by Castle Hook Partners LP

Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,727,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,296,000. Delta Air Lines comprises about 3.5% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Castle Hook Partners LP owned 0.58% of Delta Air Lines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 27,841,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,074,000 after purchasing an additional 749,099 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,933,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,674 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $281,206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,637,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,344,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,863,000 after buying an additional 14,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 7,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $470,276.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,130.14. The trade was a 11.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,305,148.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,608.72. The trade was a 52.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,240 shares of company stock worth $8,044,893 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.8 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $63.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $66.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

