3,984 Shares in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,984 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Celestica by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 32.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of CLS opened at $83.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 2.24. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $93.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Celestica had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celestica from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.45.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

