3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

DDD has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on 3D Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on 3D Systems from $4.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on 3D Systems

3D Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DDD traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.95. 6,307,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,879. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $394.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 78.14%. The firm had revenue of $113.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.15 million. Research analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,217,779 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $63,127,000 after buying an additional 98,797 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth $271,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth $824,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 85.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 876,987 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 403,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 16.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,215 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 16,621 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3D Systems

(Get Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.