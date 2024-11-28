403 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Bought by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEV. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.16.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GE Vernova stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $335.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,318,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,655. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.58. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $357.09.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.