6,014 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Bought by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 12.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,710,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,422,000 after buying an additional 290,019 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth about $208,513,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,165,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,263,000 after buying an additional 84,411 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,287,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,245,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,088,000 after purchasing an additional 189,956 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.36.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $83.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.19 and its 200-day moving average is $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $94.55. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,291.04. This trade represents a 12.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

