758 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 758 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $349.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amgen from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.05.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $280.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.58 and a 200 day moving average of $317.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.80 and a 52 week high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.24%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

