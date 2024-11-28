AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS) Short Interest Update

AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of AB Core Plus Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AB Core Plus Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.88% of AB Core Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of CPLS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.61. 5,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,408. AB Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $36.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.61.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.

The AB Core Plus Bond ETF (CPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated corporate and government debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. CPLS was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

