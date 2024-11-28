Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) Posts Investor Presentation in Recent 8-K Filing** **

**

Actelis Networks, Inc., a Delaware-based company specializing in networking solutions, recently disclosed on November 25, 2024, that it has shared a corporate presentation on its website. The presentation, intended for use in conferences, meetings with investors, shareholders, and analysts, offers insights into the company’s operations and future strategies.

According to the filing, the information provided in the presentation is not considered an offer or a solicitation to buy or sell any securities or investment products. Actelis Networks emphasized that the information contained does not guarantee future performance and advised potential investors to consult with their financial advisors before making any investment decisions.

The company highlighted that the information shared in the presentation is not filed for regulatory purposes and should not be interpreted as incorporated by reference in any future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The presentation also contained forward-looking statements, cautioning investors that actual events or results may differ from those projected due to various factors.

Additionally, Actelis Networks outlined its strategy for disseminating important financial and operational information, stating that it may communicate material updates through its website, SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts to keep its stakeholders informed.

Furthermore, the company stressed its growth as an emerging growth entity and detailed its extended transition period for adopting new financial accounting standards under SEC regulations.

The disclosed presentation sheds light on Actelis Networks’ financial performance, growth strategies, and competitive positioning in the industry. The company’s focus on cybersecurity, rapid deployment networking, and innovative technologies to support IoT infrastructure is highlighted throughout the presentation.

Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to explore the information available on Actelis Networks’ website, in addition to following its press releases and public communications, to stay informed about the company’s developments.

In conjunction with the presentation, the filing includes information about Actelis Networks’ financial statements and key exhibits, such as the Investor Presentation (Exhibit 99.1) and an interactive data file (Exhibit 104), providing deeper insights into the company’s operational and financial performance.

With an emphasis on its unique solutions and market positioning, Actelis Networks continues to navigate the evolving landscape of IoT connectivity, cybersecurity, and growth opportunities, as outlined in the recent 8-K filing.

Actelis Networks Company Profile

Actelis Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications.

