ADVFN (LON:AFN) Shares Down 9.8% – Should You Sell?

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14.88 ($0.19). 193,186 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 675% from the average session volume of 24,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.21).

ADVFN Stock Down 9.8 %

The company has a market cap of £6.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

ADVFN Company Profile

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information through the internet and research services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forex, crypto, futures, stock, and commodity market services; and market data services. It also provides financial broking, financial conference event, and other internet services.

