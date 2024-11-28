AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the October 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of DWSH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.01. 54,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,270. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $9.23.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Company Profile
