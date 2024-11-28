Afentra (LON:AET) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 44.90 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.57). 366,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 797,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.10 ($0.57).
Several research firms recently issued reports on AET. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Afentra in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Afentra in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.02) target price on the stock.
Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.
